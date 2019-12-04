WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. — The latest rocket to launch from Virginia's spaceport to the International Space Station is carrying a payload that will help with more than 40 scientific investigations including into Alzheimer's, hearts, atmospheric carbon dioxide, and free-flying robots.

Northrop Grumman's Antares rocket blasted off Wednesday from Wallops Island. The company's Cygnus capsule should arrive at the space station Friday, just in time for Easter.

While there's no Easter ham or lamb, NASA says plenty of generic holiday fixings are going up for the space station's six residents, including smoked turkey, pork chops, asparagus, and cobbler. Altogether, 800 meals are tucked away.

The 7,600-pound (3,450-kilogram) load also includes three free-flying robots to be tested as astronaut helpers, 40 black lab mice and 63 tiny student-research satellites.

The experiments will examine Alzheimer's and other chronic disease treatments, track astronauts' hearts and physical fitness, test carbon dioxide removal in the ISS and robots to look outside.

Brenda Dingwall with NASA says satellites built by students will be on board.

The satellites will collect measurements of the earth's atmosphere to help accurately predict orbits for small satellites. The measurements will also provide a better understanding of how space weather affects the devices.

The schools that are involved are Hampton University, Old Dominion, the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech. They're part of what's called The Virginia Cubesat Constellation mission.

Virginia CubeSat Constellation team members give a “happy thumbs up” at the successful integration of their satellites in the Nanoracks deployer. From l to r: Conor Brown, Nanoracks; Madison Brodnax, Virginia Tech; Kim Wright, ODU; Erin Puckette, UVA; and Tristan Prejean, Nanoracks.

Virginia Space Grant Consortium