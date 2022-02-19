Latest lift-off: NASA launches latest shipment to International Space Station at Wallops Flight Facility

The shipment of 8,300 pounds included items that will be used to advance our understanding of products and their uses in different conditions of gravity.

NASA's latest shipment of research and supplies is officially headed to the International Space Station (ISS), according to a statement.

Today's launch by Aerospace company Northrop Grumman was their 17th Commercial Resupply Services mission.

The shipment of 8,300 pounds included a variety of items that will be used to advance our understanding of products and their uses in different conditions of gravity. This research will be conducted in the ISS National Laboratory.

The launch happened at 12:40 p.m. at the Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Virginia, which is in Accomack County.

On this latest launch, there are several projects that will be researched with the hope of improving the health of Americans.

PCA Skin, a brand launched by company Colgate-Palmolive, will collect data on skin health biomarkers that occur under the stress of microgravity in order to improve methods of early skin health intervention.

Another company, MicroQuin, will study the 3-Dimensional cell culture and growth of several types of cancer to improve treatments, including breast and prostate. This could help development treatments to become more targeted and successful.

The University of Notre Dame also launched materials to be studied to better understand bubble dynamics on nanoparticles.