NASA plans weekend rocket launch to International Space Station

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. — NASA and Northrop Grumman are hoping for clear skies over the Eastern Shore Saturday, to send their latest Antares rocket to the International Space Station.

The rocket is planned to blast off at 12:36 p.m. from the Wallops Flight Facility and should be visible in Hampton Roads, weather permitting.

The Cygnus spacecraft atop the rocket is loaded up with about 8,000 pounds of research, crew supplies, and hardware for the space station's residents.

NASA says the space capsule has been dubbed "S.S. Katherine Johnson" in honor of the late NASA Langley mathematician's contributions to spaceflight.

If Saturday's launch is scrubbed, the next backup day is Sunday, February 21 at 12:14 p.m.

You can watch the launch on NASA's website.