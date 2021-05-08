NASA rocket launch from Wallops Island could be visible in Hampton Roads on Saturday night

The launch may be visible, weather permitting, in much of the eastern United States from the Atlantic coast to the Mississippi River.

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. — A rocket launch from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on the Eastern Shore could provide a nice light show for eastern U.S. and Hampton Roads residents Saturday.

The mission launch is to explore energy transport in space using a NASA suborbital sounding rocket, according to a news release.

NASA said a four-stage Black Brant XII rocket will be used for the mission that includes the release of barium vapor that will form two green-violet clouds that may be visible for about 30 seconds.

The barium vapor is not harmful to the environment or public health.

The KiNETic-scale energy and momentum transport eXperiment, or KiNet-X, is designed to study a very fundamental problem in space plasmas, namely, how are energy and momentum transported between different regions of space that are magnetically connected, according to NASA.

The mission is scheduled for no earlier than 8:02 p.m. eastern time, with a 40-minute launch window on Saturday, May 8.

Backup launch days run through May 16.