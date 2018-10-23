CHERITON, Va. (Delmarva Now) — Some Cheriton residents want more transparency in town government, after the resignation of two longtime officials and suspension of the town's recently formed, one-officer police department.

Nancy Brauer took an interest in town politics soon after she moved to Cheriton, population around 470, a couple of years ago. She recently created a website and a Twitter feed to disseminate information about town government.

"This site was created and is maintained by a Cheriton citizen to make town-related information more accessible to the public," a description on the website says.

Other residents have begun videotaping recent town meetings.

"I want people to see the actions that the council has taken, and then they can decide for themselves if they are doing the job or not," Brauer said.

The website includes meeting minutes and budgets, among other items not included on the official town website, which was last updated in March.

Additionally, a group of residents is circulating a petition online and in local businesses, asking the town council to appoint a young businessman in town, chef Jason Van Marter, to a recently vacated council seat.

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Cheriton, located about 12 miles north of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel, was founded in 1886, along with nearby Cape Charles, at a time when railroad service came to that part of the Eastern Shore.

The Cheriton Town Council meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Cheriton Town Hall.

This year has seen several major changes in town.

Former Mayor Joe Hable, who had been mayor for three terms, resigned suddenly in February.

He announced his resignation on his Facebook page.

"Due to circumstances beyond my control on February 12, 2018, I felt it was necessary to resign my position as Mayor of Cheriton. Last night On February 20th, 2018, the Town Council voted to accept my resignation," he wrote.

Larry LeMond, a former Northampton County supervisor and Bay Coast Railroad executive, was appointed mayor at a special meeting Feb. 26. He announced then he planned to file paperwork the next day to run for mayor in the May 1 election.

He ran and won against challenger Warren W. "Ski" Wisneski, 81-40.

Twelve people ran for six spots on the town council in May — an unusual situation on the Eastern Shore, where it is often hard to fill a complete candidate slate for town council.

Additionally, Councilman J. Wesley Travis resigned his seat on Sept. 26.

That's the seat the petition is about. Brauer even had a friend translate it into Spanish, and copies were placed in businesses around town.

"After a year of controversy and gridlock, we want a new voice and fresh ideas introduced to the Town Council. Jason Van Marter, owner and chef of the popular restaurant The Local, has those qualities. Let's see what he and the current council members can accomplish together," the petition description reads in part.

The next election is in 2020. According to town ordinance, the council will appoint a replacement to fill Travis' term.

Wesley in his resignation letter cited the council's 5-1 vote a month earlier to terminate Police Chief Marc Marshall.

Wesley was the lone dissenting vote.

"The police chief was put on administrative leave with pay, pending an investigation. I voted no because there was no investigation and no due process," he wrote.

He said since the vote he has experienced harassment.

"I have been cursed out, been given dirty looks, been the subject of rumors and accusations," he wrote.

Wesley said the town "needs to work on its infrastructure, policies and procedures and especially the drainage problems that have not been addressed for two years."

Hable recently wrote an editorial for an online news site, in which he called for the council to appoint Van Marter to the seat.

"I urge Cheriton Town Council to think long and hard before they appoint someone to take Wesley Travis’ seat. Looking at the past election at who was the next highest vote is not the answer, as that person was one of four people placed on a political sign boosting 'NO NEW TAXES.' This statement was never on the agenda and was nothing more than Dirty Politics," he wrote.

Hable wrote that Van Marter comes to council meetings because he cares.

"It is time to get new people on council with new ideas and not just the same old ways we have done it in the past," he said.

What first turned Brauer's attention to town government — and ultimately resulted in her spending hours of work digging into it — was the police department, she said.

The department was created last year and a single officer, Marshall, was hired.

Meeting minutes since January 2018 include a record of numerous public comments in support of the police department.

Still, after a two-hour executive session at an Aug. 29 special called meeting, officials announced the police chief's employment was terminated as of Sept. 28, according to Brauer and the meeting minutes.

No reason was given in the minutes for the council's action.

Marshall had been on leave with pay status since August.

On Sept. 6, LeMond signed an application and agreement with the Northampton County Sheriff's Office for the hiring of supplemental employment deputies, working voluntary overtime, for Cheriton.

At a Sept. 12 work session, the council voted to return software and equipment related to the police department.

Brauer wrote on the website about the actions:

"On August 29, 2018, the Cheriton Town Council terminated the contract of Chief Marshall, effectively rendering the department inactive. Eight days later the town signed a contract with the Northampton County Sheriff’s Department to hire deputies willing to work voluntary overtime to run radar to catch speeders, primarily on Rt. 13. This is how Cheriton generated the majority of its revenue since at least 2012. In 2017 the amount of ticket revenue from the Sheriff’s Department decreased drastically, prompting the Town Council to create the now-inactive Cheriton Police Department.

"As a Cheriton citizen, I want to know how much revenue the Cheriton Police Department was generating and going forward how much the Sheriff’s Department is."

After obtaining information through Freedom of Information Act requests, Brauer said the Cheriton Police Department wrote an average of 82 tickets per month, for an average fine total of $9,232, over a nine-month period.

"Projecting this average for 12 months equals 987 tickets totaling $110,787 in fines," she said.

The town's budget, adopted in June, lists almost $148,000 from traffic enforcement under projected sources of revenue, out of a total budget of around $286,000.

As of mid-October, Sheriff’s officers were "generating about half of the ticket revenue the Cheriton Police Department had," Brauer said.

The police department can remain on inactive status indefinitely and “will remain so until we hire a certified, fully trained law enforcement employee or send our employee to the Police Academy to get him certified,” LeMond said at the Sept. 26 council meeting, noting he had consulted with the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice about the matter.

Brauer in an interview with the Eastern Shore News called for greater transparency from town officials.

"I would like to see the factual record of what actually transpired in between the creation of the police department and now, because in Cheriton and around Cheriton, there are so many rumors flying and it's absolutely hateful — I can't stand it," Brauer said.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved