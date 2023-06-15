Driver killed in early-morning crash on the Eastern Shore

NASSAWADOX, Va. — The Virginia State Police (VSP) is trying to identify the person who was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning on the Eastern Shore.
State police said the accident happened on Bayside Road, in the Nassawadox area of Northampton County.
Troopers said that based on a preliminary investigation, a 2010 Ford Edge was driving southbound on Bayside Road when it failed to navigate a curve and ran off the road.
The SUV hit a tree and then overturned, throwing the driver from the vehicle.
VSP said they were notified of the accident around 5:30 a.m., but are unsure when the crash actually took place as there were no witnesses. Nearby neighbors did not hear the crash.
If you saw the crash or have any information that may help investigators, you're asked to call the Virginia State Police at (757) 424-6800 or email them at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.