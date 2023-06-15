Driver killed in early-morning crash on the Eastern Shore

Virginia State Police said they were notified of the accident around 5:30 a.m., but are unsure when the crash actually took place as there were no witnesses.

NASSAWADOX, Va. — The Virginia State Police (VSP) is trying to identify the person who was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning on the Eastern Shore.

State police said the accident happened on Bayside Road, in the Nassawadox area of Northampton County.

Troopers said that based on a preliminary investigation, a 2010 Ford Edge was driving southbound on Bayside Road when it failed to navigate a curve and ran off the road.

The SUV hit a tree and then overturned, throwing the driver from the vehicle.

VSP said they were notified of the accident around 5:30 a.m., but are unsure when the crash actually took place as there were no witnesses. Nearby neighbors did not hear the crash.