Northampton schools suspend meal program after employees exposed to COVID-19

MACHIPONGO, Va. — Northampton Public Schools on the Eastern Shore is temporarily suspending its food program after employees became exposed to the COVID-19 virus.

The school district is consulting with the Virginia Department of Health about the program's status and how it can proceed.

The Eastern Shore Foodbank will continue to distribute food, and instructional learning packets will still be available for pickup at all school locations on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.