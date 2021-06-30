One person dies, another airlifted to hospital after crash in Northampton County

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead and another injured Wednesday morning.
The incident occurred sometime around 8 a.m. in Northampton County. The Communications Center received a call about a vehicle that had hit a pole in the 21000 block of North Bayside Road.
One person inside the vehicle died while another was airlifted to a hospital.
Troopers are still on the scene of the crash, spokesperson Sgt. Michelle Anaya said.