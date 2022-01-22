One teen dead, another missing after boat capsizes in Chincoteague Bay

Witnesses told Virginia Marine Police that the 16 foot long boat was struck by a wave which caused it to capsize, throwing all four occupants into the water.

A teen is dead and another is missing after a boat they were in capsized Saturday morning in Chincoteague Bay.

According to a spokesperson for the Virginia Marine Police, they were contacted at around 9:20 a.m. by people reporting a capsized jon boat near Curtis Merritt Harbor. Witnesses told them that the 16 foot long boat was struck by a wave which caused it to capsize, throwing all four occupants into the water.

The spokesperson said a Good Samaritan was able to rescue two people who stayed with the boat. A Coast Guard unit found the body of a third occupant.

The recovered victim was identified as 17-year-old Cory Alles of Bentonville Virginia.

The spokesperson said that another 17-year-old is still missing. He said that Virginia Marine Police will resume searching for him on Sunday morning.

The water temperature in Chincoteague Bay is currently around 43 degrees.

Authorities didn't provide any information about the missing teen, nor did they identify the two people who were rescued by Good Samaritans.

The two people recovered were an adult male and another 17 year-old male. They were both transported to a local area hospital with injuries described as non-life threatening.

The United States Coast Guard, Virginia Marine Police, Virginia State Police, Maryland State Police, and the Chincoteague Police Department are assisting with the investigation.