CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (Delmarva Now) — A Chincoteague pony died Thursday after a "freak accident," officials said.

The death comes right after the annual and world-famous Chincoteague Pony Swim and auction.

According to the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company, a pony named Butterfly Kisses died Thursday.

"Don’t hardly know where to begin. We had a great swim and a great auction, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. I guess things going so smooth was too good to be true," the company wrote in a Facebook post. "I am so sad to have to tell you all that Butterfly Kisses tragically died this afternoon after a freak accident in the pen at the carnival grounds. Riptide was chasing her, as she was running she slipped, fell hard to the ground and slid into the fence breaking her neck."

Butterfly Kisses received immediate treatment, according to the department's post, but died. The entire post announcing her death is below.

On Facebook, the grief-riddled reactions to Butterfly Kisses' death were everywhere.

"RIP, Butterfly Kisses. May the sun always shine on your face, the grass be soft beneath your hooves and wind fast through your mane. Run free beautiful Angel," posted Facebook user Auguste Dunnick in the "Chincoteague Legacy Group Friends of the Chincoteague Ponies" group.

Many people said they would say a prayer for Butterfly Kisses and posted photos.

Facebook user Jayne Kane said in the "I Love Chincoteague Ponies!" group that Butterfly Kisses was a "beautiful girl" and it is a "terrible shame."

Amanda Perlstein also said in the "I Love Chincoteague Ponies!" group that Butterfly Kisses was "just beautiful."

"I've only this past year had the pleasure of being part of the ponies lives but it's so easy to get attached to them," she posted. "So very sorry for her loss, and for all of you who have seen her grow and mature into the gorgeous mare she was I'm sorry for your loss. They seem to become extended family and that to me is only right.”

Anita Klahr, in the Chincoteague Island Locals and Guests group, said that no one is to blame.

"RIP beautiful!" she posted. "Accidents happen in life so no one is to blame!!! Prayers of comfort to everyone involved."

This was not the first time a pony died on the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company fairgrounds.

In September of 2015, another pony, Dreamer's Faith, went missing. The remains of the pony were found on the grounds of the fairgrounds in Oct. 14 of that year.

The fire company reported the pony's remains were found in a corner where a chain-link fence and several trees and bushes are located.

A maintenance contractor working in the area found the pony, police said at the time, and the pony was positively identified by a microchip. There were no signs of any criminal activity, and police said the case would be closed at that time.

That next day, the fire department said the pony was likely frightened by something and became entangled in vines and branches, then-company spokesman Roe Terry wrote on the company's Facebook page.

Later, it was determined by the heard's veterinarian that Dream's Faith's neck broke in the bushes, the company reported on its Facebook page.

