NELSONIA, Va. (WVEC) — Virginia State Police say a person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 13 in Nelsonia in Accomack County over the weekend.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Michelle Anaya said in a news release the accident happened at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 16000 block of Lankford Highway in Nelsonia.

A Honda Civic was traveling northbound when it went off the roadway and crossed over into the southbound lane, striking a Mercedes Benz head-on.

The driver of the Honda, 31-year-old Shakiah Matthews of Parksley, died at the scene. Troopers said she was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash, and it was not known if alcohol was a contributing factor at this time.

The driver of the Mercedes, 35-year-old Michelle Bowser of Norfolk, was taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

