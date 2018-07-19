CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (Delmarva Now) — The big day is around the corner, with the 93rd annual Chincoteague Pony Swim set for the morning of Wednesday, July 25. The swim takes place between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. during the morning slack tide.

Chincoteague Island’s weeklong summer homecoming celebrating its world-renowned ponies begins Saturday, July 21, with the roundup on the southern end of Assateague, and culminates with the swim Wednesday and the Pony Auction the next day on July 26.

Each year thousands of spectators travel to Chincoteague to observe the famous swim from Assateague Island to Chincoteague Island as the Saltwater Cowboys help the ponies safely cross the Assateague Channel to the east side of the island.

“They could choose to vacation anywhere in the whole wide world, spend their time and money elsewhere but they choose to come here and do it and for that we are so grateful," said Denise Bowden, public relations officer for the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company. "And not to mention, seeing friends that you have met over the years and those that will become friends.

“We expect to have around 35,000 during the week of pony penning.”

After the swim, the ponies get a short, hour-long break before the Saltwater Cowboys "parade" them down Main Street to the carnival grounds, where spectators get an up close look at the animals made famous by Marguerite Henry's book "Misty of Chincoteague" in 1947 and a Hollywood movie in 1961.

Visitors can come in for the day or spend time at the Chincoteague Volunteer Fireman’s Carnival that surrounds the 93rd annual Pony Swim, featuring carnival rides, games and local cuisine opening at 7 p.m. the evening of the swim and throughout the week.

Friends and families can find the best viewing of the ponies on the shores of Veterans Memorial Park and Pony Swim Lane. Shuttle buses to the swim site start running Wednesday morning at 5 a.m., according to a press release sent by the Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce.

Visitors coming to observe the Pony Swim are asked to park in the Municipal Center at 6150 Community Drive. Guests with disabilities are also asked to visit the Municipal Center in order to take the handicap shuttle.

“The morning of the swim can be very hectic. Getting from one place to another. We encourage everyone to use the free shuttles that the Town of Chincoteague provides for free," Bowden said. "When you make your way to the swim area then you need to unpack your patience because then you wait for a little while for the swim itself. I promise you, it will be worth the wait.”

"A Jumbotron in Memorial Park sponsored by the town of Chincoteague will make the event much more enjoyable for those early risers,” the press release states.

The first foal to come ashore will be named King or Queen Neptune and will be given away in a raffle drawing at the carnival grounds later in the day.

The Pony Auction, a fundraiser for the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company, takes place Thursday starting at 8 a.m.

The auction also helps to control the overall size of the herd.

Auction winners will receive a certificate saying that they purchased a Chincoteague pony from the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company. Proceeds from the sale of one foal is also given each year to a local charity.

"This is Christmas in July for us. Seeing the people, their excitement and their smiling faces makes this event special in itself," Bowden said. "This is what we live for. Pony Penning time is so steeped in tradition and all of us feel blessed to be able to participate. It’s like nothing else on earth matters on that day except for this. Our fans make it an incredible experience year after year.”

IF YOU GO

93rd Annual Chincoteague Pony Swim

When: Wednesday, July 25, 8-10 a.m.

Where: Veterans Memorial Park, 7427 Memorial Park Drive

Cost: Free

Pony Auction

When: Thursday, July 26, 8 a.m.

Info: www.chincoteaguechamber.com/pony-penning/

