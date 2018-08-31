TASLEY, Va. (Delmarva Now) — A&N Electric Cooperative says thieves are stealing copper from power lines in Accomack and Northampton counties.

The crimes originated in Accomack County but are most recently occurring in Northampton County.

The Tasley-based cooperative, which serves customers in Accomack and Northampton counties, along with Smith Island in Maryland, has filed reports to both Accomack County and Northampton County sheriff’s offices.

“There have been two thefts that occurred about a week ago in lower Northampton County. We are working with the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the incidents,” said Northampton County Sheriff David L. Doughty, Jr.

Information about the thefts was posted on the A&N Electric Cooperative Facebook page on Aug. 24, and again on Aug. 27.

“We wanted our co-op members to be aware of the situation and to be on the lookout for any suspicious activity regarding our distribution lines,” said Jay Diem, A&N Electric Cooperative communication specialist.

Officials from the co-op said thieves are targeting secluded, low-traffic areas of neutral distribution system lines. The suspects climb the distribution poles and cut down multiple neutral spans.

Doughty believes the copper thieves are trading the wire for cash. He said his office saw similar crimes in the county a decade ago.

This photo illustration shows the wiring that thieves are stealing for scrap metal in Accomack and Northampton counties, investigators said.

A&N Electric Cooperative

“In most situations, the individuals were selling the copper directly to salvage companies,” he said.

The iScrap App rates Eastern Shore recycling scrap prices for copper from $1.50 to $2 per pound.

The distribution neutral wire completes the power circuit and returns the electricity back to the substation. It is an essential component that ensures a circuit operates as it was designed and it helps establish proper protection.

“If that component is stolen, then that circuit and the protection system for people and equipment becomes compromised,” said Diem.

A&N Electric Cooperative warned that copper theft jeopardizes public safety, while the suspects' method of acquiring the copper wiring is extremely dangerous.

“The suspects risk electrocuting themselves or someone else,” Diem said.

A&N Electric Cooperative has yet to see serious injury or death on the distribution system from these crimes, but suspects have been severely injured and even killed while attempting to remove wires from electric distribution systems elsewhere.

“This is a very real consequence from this type of activity and it is the cooperative’s main concern,” added Diem.

Once the copper wiring is stolen, the cooperative incurs the labor costs of replacing the missing neutral wire spans, which now exceeds the cost of the stolen material. Employees and resources are also pulled from other services and projects to respond to the stolen neutral wires.

The co-op is asking for the public to be aware of suspicious activity.

“We hope that our members would report missing wires to us so that we can address those missing spans as soon as possible,” said Diem.

Only crews in clearly marked yellow trucks or Rock Creek Line Construction Inc., in clearly marked white bucket trucks, are authorized to work on the distribution lines.

If you have any information regarding these copper thefts, call the cooperative at 757-787-9750.

To contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office call 757-787-1131 or the Northampton Sheriff’s Office at 757-678-0458.

