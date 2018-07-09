BLOXOM, Va. (Delmarva Now) — A sick and injured cat was found among the rocks at Guard Shore in Bloxom on Aug. 31 and was reported to the Accomack County Health Department.

The cat was described as a female gray tabby with tricolor stripes. The cat was tested for rabies at the state laboratory in Richmond, Virginia and the results confirmed it was infected with rabies.

Given the remote location this cat where was found and its poor condition, it is possible that it may have been transported there by someone from another location.

If you, your family member or your pets had any potential contact with this cat in any location, please contact the Accomack County Health Department immediately at 757-787-5886.

Rabies is a fatal disease caused by a virus present in the saliva of infected mammals. The disease is spread when the virus enters a fresh open wound, or through exposure of a mucous membrane of the nose, eye or mouth.

Rabies is endemic in the local raccoon population, with spillover into other species.

High-risk species include raccoons, foxes, skunks, bats, and unvaccinated cats.

This incident is another reminder that residents of the Eastern Shore must keep a heightened sense of awareness of this deadly disease and always be wary of wild, stray and unvaccinated animals.

The Eastern Shore Health District recommends that everyone make sure all pets and valuable livestock are up to date on rabies vaccinations.

Additionally, keep pets confined to their own property. Avoid contact with wild, stray or unknown cats, dogs, and wildlife.

If you do get bitten or scratched, wash the wound thoroughly with soap and plenty of water and notify your doctor as soon as possible.

Always report all animal bites to the local health department and/or the sheriff's department:

Accomack County Health Department 757-787-5880

Accomack Sheriff’s Office 757-787-1131

Northampton County Health Department 757-442-6228

Northampton Sheriff’s Office 757-678-0458

For more information about rabies in Virginia, please visit the Virginia Department of Health.

