Rocket Lab's Electron rocket to be launched from Wallops Island

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. — It's launch day at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility!

Rocket Lab's Electron rocket is set to take off on Sunday evening. The mission, named "Virginia is for Launch Lovers," will deploy radio frequency monitoring satellites.

NASA has postponed this launch for more than a week due to airspace and bad weather conditions. Sunday's launch window is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a backup launch day on December 19.

NASA said most of the East Coast should be able to see the launch, weather permitting.

This is Rocket Lab's first Electron launch in the United States, although the company has previously conducted 32 Electron missions in New Zealand.