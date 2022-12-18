x
Eastern Shore

Rocket Lab's Electron rocket to be launched from Wallops Island

Rocket Lab's Electron rocket is set to take off on Sunday. The mission, named "Virginia is for Launch Lovers," will deploy radio frequency monitoring satellites.
Credit: Trevor Mahlmann / Rocket Lab
Rocket Lab's Electron launch vehicle on the pad at Launch Complex 2 at Virginia's Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport within NASA Wallops Flight Facility.

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. — It's launch day at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility!

Rocket Lab's Electron rocket is set to take off on Sunday evening. The mission, named "Virginia is for Launch Lovers," will deploy radio frequency monitoring satellites.

NASA has postponed this launch for more than a week due to airspace and bad weather conditions. Sunday's launch window is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a backup launch day on December 19.

NASA said most of the East Coast should be able to see the launch, weather permitting.

This is Rocket Lab's first Electron launch in the United States, although the company has previously conducted 32 Electron missions in New Zealand.

