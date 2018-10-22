ONANCOCK, Va. (Delmarva Now) — The sale of the Hermitage Eastern Shore comes with a commitment by the purchasing company to make $3 million in upgrades and renovations, but it also could affect employees and residents who need nursing care.

"Improvements and upgrades to the community will begin in 2019, so residents will see positive changes in the very near future," said spokesman Mark Hubbard.

Commonwealth Senior Living hopes to complete the upgrades within the year, he said.

The Onancock senior living community, which dates to 1966, will now be named Commonwealth Senior Living at the Eastern Shore.

The transfer of ownership is anticipated to be complete by mid- to late-December, according to a press release from Pinnacle Living, the company selling the Hermitage.

Pinnacle Living was formerly called Virginia United Methodist Homes.

"Pinnacle Living’s Board of Directors reached the very difficult decision that we can no longer sustain continued financial losses at Hermitage Eastern Shore, caused by the need to heavily invest in capital projects and ongoing occupancy challenges," the release said.

Meetings were held on Oct. 10 with employees, residents and family members to share news of the sale.

Commonwealth Senior Living plans to convert the facility's skilled nursing wing into a memory care unit and to add independent living services.

The company's service model differs from Pinnacle Living's and includes independent living, assisted living and memory care services.

“We understand the importance of continuing the mission Pinnacle Living has so capably carried on for more than 50 years, and we are both excited and honored to have the opportunity to bring our passion and our expertise in caring for seniors to the Eastern Shore,” said Richard Brewer, Commonwealth Senior Living’s chief executive officer.

“While nursing home utilization has declined over the last 10 years, the need for more affordable options such as independent living, assisted living and memory care has grown. We are making a significant commitment to ensure those needs are met,” he said.

Of 64 residents at the Hermitage, 23 currently are in the healthcare center, according to Hubbard.

Asked how many residents might have to move elsewhere after nursing care is eliminated, Hubbard said Commonwealth Senior Living "is in the process of assessing all residents and we expect that the majority of residents will be able to remain in the community."

After the sale is finalized, Commonwealth Senior Living will partner with local home health providers to meet skilled nursing needs and will partner with local nursing rehabilitation facilities if a resident's needs cannot be met on site.

"We understand that any change can be challenging and we will be communicating frequently with everyone who is impacted," Hubbard said.

The company is in the process of assessing the needs of residents on a case-by-case basis to determine future staffing levels.

There are currently 86 full- and part-time employees at the Hermitage.

"It is anticipated there will be some reduction in force based on the Commonwealth Senior Living operating model in other communities around the state," Hubbard said.

How many jobs will be cut was not immediately clear.

Company representatives are meeting individually with all current employees and sharing with them available positions for which they can apply.

"We recognize the impact of this decision on them," the release from Pinnacle Living said.

Pinnacle Living will be offering employees who are not offered a position by Commonwealth Senior Living a severance package in line with their years of service, and, for employees with health insurance through the company, Pinnacle Living will pay their health insurance costs for a minimum of 30 days, the release said.

