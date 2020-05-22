Serious injuries reported in crash involving tractor-trailer in Accomack County

The crash blocked all the northbound lanes of Route 13 at one point.

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — State Police say at least one person was seriously hurt following a crash in Accomack County late Thursday night.

According to Sgt. Michelle Anaya, a tractor-trailer and another vehicle crashed on Route 13 just south of Davis Road.

Troopers were called to that location around 10:20 p.m. Thursday and stayed at the scene for some time after the crash.

Sgt. Anaya said the crash resulted in life-threatening injuries, but didn't specify how many people were hurt.

VDOT Hampton Roads tweeted just before 11 p.m. that all northbound lanes of Route 13 near New Church were closed and crews were rerouting traffic around the crash scene.