23-year-old in critical condition following shooting on the Eastern Shore

The Accomack County Sheriff's Office said the victim suffered from several gunshot wounds.

Deputies with the Accomack County Sheriff's Office are investigating following a shooting on the Eastern Shore.

The sheriff's office said they responded to Johnson Street in Onancock around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday for reports of a car accident.

When deputies arrived, they found a 23-year-old man in a vehicle suffering from several gunshot wounds.

First responders took the victim to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital and then moved him to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Deputies are continuing to investigate this incident. If you have any information regarding this shooting, contact the Accomack County Sheriff's Office at t (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666.