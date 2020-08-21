Six rescued off coast of the Eastern Shore following boat fire

A nearby fishing vessel was able to bring the six boaters on-board, who were all wearing their lifejackets.

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Some good Samaritans, along with the US Coast Guard, rescued six people after their boat caught fire off the coast of the Eastern Shore on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Coast Guard, they received notification from the owner of a 54-foot cruiser yacht called "No Filter" that a fire had broken out on board, and everyone was abandoning ship.

Several nearby boaters also contacted the Coast Guard to report a boat becoming engulfed in flames.

As watchstanders launched a rescue crew from Coast Guard Station Ocean City, a nearby fishing vessel arrived on-scene first and was able to bring all six mariners safely on board. All were wearing their lifejackets.

The arriving Coast Guard crew took five of the rescued passengers with them back to the station, while the No Filter's owner stayed behind to await the arrival of a towboat to conduct salvage operations.