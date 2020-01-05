Son accused of shooting, killing father in Chincoteague

70-year-old Thomas Lee Watson, Sr. was found shot dead inside his home Thursday morning.

CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, Va. — Police on the Eastern Shore say they have arrested a man on charges of shooting and killing his father.

Chincoteague Police were called out to School Street around 8:15 a.m. Thursday for a report that a person had been shot. Arriving officers found 70-year-old Thomas Lee Watson, Sr., dead inside a home.

Following an investigation, police arrested Thomas Lee Watson, Jr. and charged him with second-degree murder.

Watson, Jr. is currently being held without bond at the Eastern Shore Regional Jail.