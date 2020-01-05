Son accused of shooting, killing father in Chincoteague

CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, Va. — Police on the Eastern Shore say they have arrested a man on charges of shooting and killing his father.
Chincoteague Police were called out to School Street around 8:15 a.m. Thursday for a report that a person had been shot. Arriving officers found 70-year-old Thomas Lee Watson, Sr., dead inside a home.
Following an investigation, police arrested Thomas Lee Watson, Jr. and charged him with second-degree murder.
Watson, Jr. is currently being held without bond at the Eastern Shore Regional Jail.
The investigation is ongoing. Police ask if you have any information that might aid them, to call the Chincoteague Police Department at 757-336-3155.