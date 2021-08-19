Sounding rocket lifts off from Wallops Flight Facility

The rocket carried projects from students at eight community colleges and universities, including Virginia Tech.

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. — NASA has seen another successful rocket launch at its Wallops Flight Facility on the Eastern Shore.

The Terrier-Improved Malemute sounding rocket carried projects from students at eight community colleges and universities, including Virginia Tech.

The rocket took off at 5 p.m. Thursday, flying 91 miles up into suborbital space before dropping back down into the ocean.

The students will get the experiments back after NASA recovers the rocket from the water.

The experiments are being flown through the RockSat-X program in conjunction with the Colorado Space Grant Consortium.