BLOXOM, Va. (Delmarva Now) — UPDATE: Th Virginia Department of Health said bacteria results have returned to below safe levels, and swimming restrictions for Guard Shore Beach were lifted on Thursday.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Accomack County Health Department has issued a swimming advisory for the Guard Shore Beach near Bloxom.

Beach water samples collected July 17 by the Virginia Department of Health showed that bacteria levels in the water exceeded the state water quality standards, the department said in a news release.

Signs have been posted at the Guard Shore Beach alerting the public of the advisory, saying “swimming not recommended until further notice.”

Recreational waters are monitored for bacteria using indicator organisms such as enterococci, the indicator of choice for estuarine and marine waters.

“The coastal waters of Virginia are generally very clean, and we test them frequently to confirm this," said Environmental Health Manager Jon Richardson.

"On the occasions when waters do fail to meet the standards, we need to protect public health by letting residents and visitors know.”

Health officials will continue testing the site, and they will remove the signs and notify the public again when the bacteria levels decrease to levels that meet the standard.

Environmental health officials sample Guard Shore Beach on a weekly basis during the swimming season from late May to early September.

Enterococci are a group of organisms used to determine the extent of fecal contamination of recreational waters.

While they do not cause illness, scientific studies indicate that their presence is closely correlated to the presence of other disease-causing organisms. People swimming or playing in waters with bacteria levels higher than the standard have an increased risk of developing a gastrointestinal illness.

A similar advisory was issued twice in June for Guard Shore Beach.

For additional information on beach advisories, contact the Accomack County Health Department at 757-787-5886. To learn more about the beach water monitoring program in Virginia, visit http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/environmental-epidemiology/beach-monitoring/.

For more information about recreational water swimming safety visit the website www.swimhealthyva.com.

