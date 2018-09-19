TANGIER ISLAND, Va. (Delmarva Now) — Tangier Island’s battle against mother nature and the rising sea level has placed the small Chesapeake Bay village in news headlines.

So now, a different form of media coverage is evolving and stepping ashore. Film crews from around the world are setting their sights on the small fishing village on Virginia's Eastern Shore.

“Folks are still interested,” said Tangier Mayor James “Ooker” Eskridge.

Eskridge said film crews started to descend upon the island last summer. One of the first groups was from Finland.

“They plan to return again this year to film their documentary,” said Eskridge.

A German film crew arrived on the island this summer, along with phone calls of interest from videographers in Argentina and France.

“There’s been some international interest in the past but nothing like last and this summer,” said Eskridge.

Since last summer, film crews from more than 20 different countries have descended on the island for coverage.

Tangier Island native and recent high school graduate Cameron Evans sells his photography on the docks of the town. He has a front row seat to new arrivals looking to interview residents.

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Tangier native Cameron Evans talks to a film crew from National Geographic about the island's culture and its erosion problems.

Submitted image by Cameron Evans

“We’ve been having news crews coming here all the time,” said Evans. He has been interviewed by film crews from Croatia to the National Geographic.

"I’m supposed to have one with a newsgroup in England,” said Evans.

The film crews are gathering video footage of residents’ daily life, including the work of the watermen.

Evans said he tends to get asked the same questions, “How I like the island, what I do here, and us washing away.”

While Evans doesn’t mind answering the repetitive questions from newcomers, he wishes they saw more than the narrow view of shooting video through their camera lens.

“In some cases, the crews are already coming with their opinion and leaving with their opinion. Come for a couple days and do stuff that the Islanders would do and not the tourism,” said Evans.

Evans says the steady influx of film crews can be a bit disruptive for a few islanders,

“But everybody understands that maybe this film or maybe the next will push it over the top and get us the money we need. I think it’s good because our issues are getting out there," he said.

On Aug. 27, Rep. Scott Taylor announced that federal funding had been approved for an estimated $2.4 million jetty project. The state will provide 20 percent of that amount, or $495,000.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the jetty will help protect the harbor and west channel from wave action and, during the winter, from sheets of ice that pile up and damage the islanders' workboats, docks, and crab houses.

Mayor Eskridge said if the film crews’ projects are successful and air on a network, the town may benefit “as long as we’re in the spotlight.”

One film crew is even agreeing to share 15 percent of its profits with the town, he said.

“If it works they will give a percentage to the town. If it did work it’d be a help for the town and tourism,” said Eskridge.

Evans, who is attending Virginia Wesleyan University as a freshman, said he will miss the island.

“I’m going to be thinking about anything that happens on the island and how I’m going to miss that, but I’m not too far away,” he said.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved