ONANCOCK, Va. (Delmarva Now) — Three people were bitten in Onancock on Wednesday by foxes suspected to have rabies, according to a health department official.

Two foxes were caught and sent for testing to a state laboratory, said Jon Richardson, Environmental Health Manager at the Eastern Shore Health District.

"What we know is that two separate foxes bit folks in the town — and we do know that they were separate because there was a fox caught and then there was another incident," he said.

Two aggressive gray foxes were seen in town and both displayed symptoms associated with the rabies virus, according to the Accomack County health department. Residents reported seeing foxes roaming in various parts of town as early as Sunday.

Still, authorities cannot be sure that the foxes that were caught and sent for testing "were absolutely the ones who bit somebody, because those foxes bit somebody and then ran off — and then, later, a fox was trapped; two separate foxes have been trapped," Richardson said.

Results of the testing are expected by late Friday night.

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

"While the result will be informative, in this case, since somebody was bitten by a wild animal, by a fox — and we can't confirm whether it's the exact fox that bit them — to be safe, we just tell folks you need to go through the series of shots and get yourself completely covered — because we don't take any chances with rabies," he said.

There were three victims in two separate incidents Wednesday, all in the Market Street to Ker Street vicinity, according to Richardson.

The individuals had to seek medical attention, according to Onancock Town Manager Bill Kerbin.

The town "strongly encourages residents to keep small children and pets inside, unless attended by a responsible adult, and to refrain from leaving pet food outside or feeding stray animals," according to a press release.

"Two folks were bitten by one fox, and then another person was bitten by another fox," Richardson said.

Health Department officials stressed it is very important for pet owners to contact the health department if they think there has been any contact between a pet and the foxes or any other wild animal.

"Keep your animals vaccinated — I can't stress that enough," Richardson said.

Additionally, if a person has had contact with a wild animal, they should let the health department know right away.

What to do if you're attacked

If a wild or stray animal attacks you, immediately wash the wound with warm, soapy water and/or alcohol, then notify the health department and your physician.

If a pet is attacked, immediately notify the health department and call your veterinarian.

If a pet owner handles a pet after an encounter, wear gloves and immediately wash your hands with warm, soapy water and/or alcohol.

If anyone encounters a stray or wild animal acting strangely, call the Accomack County Sheriff Animal Control at 757-787-1131.

To report contact, call the Accomack County Health Department at 757-787-5886 or the rabies hotline on evenings and weekends at 757-302-4300.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved