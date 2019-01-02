NELSONIA, Va. — State Police are investigating a deadly house fire in Accomack County.

The fire broke out around 10:45 a.m. Friday in the 28000 block of Johnson Court in Nelsonia.

State police special agents recovered the remains of two adults and one juvenile from inside the burned mobile home.

The remains have been transported to the Norfolk Medical Examiner's office for examination, autopsy, and positive identification.

State police said the fire does not appear to be suspicious at this time.

Few other details are currently available, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

