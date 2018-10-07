CAPE CHARLES, Va. (WVEC) -- On Tuesday the U.S. Coast Guard is hosting two public meetings about plans to bring more cargo ships to the waters around Hampton Roads.

The Coast Guard is proposing plans to change anchorage grounds near Cape Charles. Those are areas in the water where commercial ships can lower their anchor.

Both meetings are in Cape Charles at the Civic Center. The first 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., with a second meeting from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

You can also submit comments identified by docket number USCG-2015-1118 using the Federal eRulemaking Portal at http://regulations.gov. Include the docket number and specific section to which your comment applies. Comments and related material must be received on or before July 17.

