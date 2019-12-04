WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. — Officials say the next launch from Virginia's spaceport to the International Space Station will help with more than 40 scientific investigations including into Alzheimer's, hearts, atmospheric carbon dioxide, and free-flying robots.

Northrop Grumman's commercial resupply mission for NASA is scheduled to lift off Wednesday at 4:46 p.m. from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at Wallops Flight Facility. A rocket will take an unmanned spacecraft with about 7,500 pounds of payload (3,400 kilograms) to the ISS.

ISS scientist Liz Warren says it's like looking at research through a new lens that'll enable discoveries to help all.

The probes will examine Alzheimer's and other chronic disease treatments, track astronauts' hearts and physical fitness, test carbon dioxide removal in the ISS and robots to look outside.

Brenda Dingwall with NASA says satellites built by students will be on board.

The satellites will collect measurements of the earth's atmosphere to help accurately predict orbits for small satellites. The measurements will also provide a better understanding of how space weather affects the devices.

The schools that are involved are Hampton University, Old Dominion, the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech. They're part of what's called The Virginia Cubesat Constellation mission.

Virginia CubeSat Constellation team members give a “happy thumbs up” at the successful integration of their satellites in the Nanoracks deployer. From l to r: Conor Brown, Nanoracks; Madison Brodnax, Virginia Tech; Kim Wright, ODU; Erin Puckette, UVA; and Tristan Prejean, Nanoracks.

Virginia Space Grant Consortium