Separate shootings in Accomack County leave one dead, one injured

Sheriff's said a man died after a shooting in Nelsonia. In the other shooting, which was in Greenbush, medics took the man who was hit to the hospital for treatment.

The Accomack County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating two separate shooting that left one man dead and another man hurt.

According to a news release, the first shooting happened around 2:25 a.m. on Nov. 26 in the area of Johnson Court in Nelsonia.

The initial report was about gunfire, but when deputies arrived, they found out that a man had been shot.

He still was in TidalHealth Peninsula Regional (hospital) in Maryland as of Monday (Nov. 29) afternoon.

Deputies said their investigation led them to Rudy Velazquez Hernandez, 25, of Parksley and Ulialdo Galindo Aguilar Meji, 23, of Arkansas.

Hernandez is charged with Unlawfully Discharging a Firearm in a Dwelling and Reckless Handling of a Firearm. Meji is charged with Aggravated Malicious Wounding and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.

Both men were denied bond and in the Accomack County Jail Monday.

A second, unrelated shooting happened in the county on Nov. 28 around 12:40 p.m.

Sheriff's deputies were in the 21000 block of Adams Road in Greenbush after they received reports of gunfire and a man who was on the ground, not moving.

When deputies got there, they found Eric Gerard Ames, 30, who died there.