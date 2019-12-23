CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (AP) - A federal agency says it will investigate how long the town of Chincoteague's water may have been contaminated by a potentially harmful chemical.

The Daily Times reported earlier this week that personnel from the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry will estimate historical PFAS levels in Chincoteague's drinking water. The move comes after the local American Federation of Government Employees union pushed for more information about possible past contamination.

NASA's Wallops Flight Facility has been providing supplemental drinking water for Chincoteague since 2017, when testing of the town's wells on NASA property showed the presence of PFAS.

RELATED: FDA food testing finds contamination by 'forever chemicals'

RELATED: Saving Chincoteague's wild ponies from swamp cancer