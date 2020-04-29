x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

eastern-shore

Virus cases at Eastern Shore poultry plants raise concerns

A debate has erupted across the country over the safety of workers in the meat industry as coronavirus cases among employees rises.

MACHIPONGO, Va. — Coronavirus cases among workers at poultry plants on Virginia’s Eastern Shore have become an increasing concern for local health officials. 

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that one of the plants is operated by Perdue Farms and the other by Tyson Foods. 

A debate has erupted across the country over the safety of workers in the meat industry as coronavirus cases among employees rises. But the Trump administration has insisted that such facilities must remain open to feed the country. 

There are concerns that the cases could overwhelm the local hospital in Accomack County. 

RELATED: Union warns of food shortages as more meatpacking workers get COVID-19

RELATED: Trump orders meat processing plants to remain open

RELATED: Tyson Foods warns 'the food supply chain is breaking' as plants close due to coronavirus