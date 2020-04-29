Virus cases at Eastern Shore poultry plants raise concerns

A debate has erupted across the country over the safety of workers in the meat industry as coronavirus cases among employees rises.

MACHIPONGO, Va. — Coronavirus cases among workers at poultry plants on Virginia’s Eastern Shore have become an increasing concern for local health officials.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that one of the plants is operated by Perdue Farms and the other by Tyson Foods.

A debate has erupted across the country over the safety of workers in the meat industry as coronavirus cases among employees rises. But the Trump administration has insisted that such facilities must remain open to feed the country.