VSP: Person killed in vehicle crash on Eastern Shore

OAK HALL, Va. — A person was killed in a vehicle crash in the Oak Hill area of Accomack County on Thursday.

A spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police said the crash happened near the intersection of Lankford Highway and Chincoteague Road a few minutes after 12:30 p.m.

The name of the person who was killed hasn't been shared. Officials also haven't said what might have caused the collision, or if anyone in the second vehicle was hurt.

Around 1:30 p.m., the spokeswoman said VSP troopers were still at the crash site, investigating what happened.