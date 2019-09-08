ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — A 64-year-old woman died from injuries suffered from a two-vehicle crash in Painter off Route 13, Virginia State Police said.

The call came in around 9:20 p.m. Thursday on Route 13 north of Main Street.

Carolyn A. Sample was driving her 2009 Chevy Cobalt southbound on Route 13 when she hit a 1993 Dodge Ram head-on.

The Cobalt overturned and trapped Sample. She was taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital where she died from her injuries.

The truck driver, Tyler Joynes, of Melfa, Virginia, only had minor injuries.

State Police PIO Sgt. Michelle Anaya said it's unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash. She said Sample was not wearing a seat belt during the crash.

