Woman's body found on Chincoteague Island

While the body has not been identified, police have been searching for a missing woman on the island for two weeks.

CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, Va. — Authorities are working to identify the body of a woman that was found in Chincoteague on Thursday.

The body, which was found on the southern end of Chincoteague Island, has been transported to the Medical Examiner's Office in Norfolk for identification and further investigation.

Police in Chincoteague have been searching for 42-year-old Jennifer Rae Barnes, who hasn't been seen since April 16.

Authorities at this time do not know if the recovered body is that of Barnes.