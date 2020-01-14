Environmental Protection Agency awards Virginia $430K to improve water quality

The funds will be used to help prevent the degradation and reducing the number of impaired bodies of water in the Commonwealth.

U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine on Monday announced $437,900 in federal funding will help the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) maintain, protect, and improve the water quality of its rivers, lakes, streams, groundwater, and other bodies of water.

The fund was given to the Virginia DEQ by the Environmental Protection Agency. This funding will assist by helping to prevent the degradation and reducing the number of impaired bodies of water in the Commonwealth.

“We are glad to see these federal dollars go towards maintaining healthy bodies of water across Virginia and making water quality assessment data more transparent and accessible,” said the Senators.

It will help create a user-friendly interface to complete water quality assessments and provide stakeholders and the general public easy access to water monitoring assessment data. It will also help establish flood probability zones based on tide records and sea-level rise projections, as well as map well locations and assess potential flood risks at intervals through 2100. Additionally, it will allow the Commonwealth to develop database guidance and analytical protocols for extending analysis to other localities.