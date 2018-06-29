RADFORD, Va. (AP) -- A former student of a Virginia university has accused a fraternity of hazing and is suing it seeking $7.3 million in damages.

The Roanoke Times cites online court records that say nine of the defendants in the complaint have filed a demurrer objecting to the lawsuit as of Wednesday.

The suit filed by former Radford University student Patric Solander involves Pi Kappa Phi and lists 28 defendants including the national chapter. It alleges that in 2016 Solander and other pledges were subjected to abuse including crawling on a concrete floor with bottle caps on their elbows.

John Andrews, a spokesman for the national fraternity, says it does not comment on pending litigation.

Radford dismissed the Delta Phi chapter of Pi Kappa Phi in 2016 for student conduct violations including hazing.

