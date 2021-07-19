Police: Woman shot by Fairfax County officer after threatening multiple officers with a knife at group home

The 30-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen, according to Fairfax County Police.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 30-year-old woman was shot Monday by a police officer after she tried to attack two officers with a large knife at a group home in Springfield, Virginia, according to Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis in a news conference.

The shooting happened in the 8000 block of Gosport Lane.

Officers from the Fairfax County Police arrived seven minutes after dispatch received a call from a caregiver of the group home who said the woman was acting in a threatening manner, said Chief Davis.

The 30-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen and was taken to a hospital in critical condition Monday, according to Fairfax County Police.

On Tuesday, the woman was out of surgery and her condition has stabilized, according to police.

Police arrived at a backdoor of the home where the two officers immediately confronted the woman who had the knife, according to Chief Davis.

Chief Davis said the woman made multiple threats to the officers, including life-threatening ones, and was shot after making movements towards the offices with the knife.

Davis was asked on the scene during the news conference if officers tried to use less-lethal alternatives before shooting the woman. His response was that his initial review of the bodyworn camera footage shows the officers faced a lethal situation they were dealing with when the gun was discharged at the woman.

The officer who shot the woman has been placed on limited duty as part of the investigation that will take place involving the shooting.

Police are now conferring with the commonwealth's attorney's office about whether assault charges are appropriate. They are taking mental health into consideration since the incident happened at a mental health home.