Fairfax teacher charged with decades-old child sex assault

Fairfax County Police say 51-year-old Marc Cheatham of Woodbridge has been a teacher in Fairfax County Public Schools for nearly 30 years.
FORT BELVOIR, Va. — A northern Virginia teacher has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a student more than 20 years ago. 

He was arrested Wednesday night and charged with forcible sodomy of a victim under age 12, aggravated sexual assault and producing obscene materials involving a minor. 

He is currently being held without bond. 

Police say at the time of the alleged crime, he was a teacher at Barden Elementary on Fort Belvoir. The schools system says Cheatham has been placed on unpaid leave. 

