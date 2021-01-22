x
Family sues 2 Virginia officers, alleges excessive force

The suit says the Richmond officers used excessive force by shooting a man with a stun gun and pushing a woman and child to the ground.
RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia family is suing two police officers, accusing the officers of unjustifiably attacking them while responding to a car crash in 2019. 

The suit says the Richmond officers used excessive force and inflicted emotional distress by shooting a man with a stun gun and pushing a woman and child to the ground.

The suit says the responding officers didn't listen as a daughter translated for her parents while they tried to explain what happened. Instead, the officers gave the man a ticket he refused to sign. 

The suit says one officer became angry and attacked the family. Richmond police declined to comment. 

