Police investigating fatal boating accident in Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. — Police in Virginia are investigating a fatal boating accident that occurred in Sussex County.

WRIC-TV reports that the incident occurred Saturday on Stony Creek near the Nottoway River.

Authorities say a 12-foot boat took on water and sent three people who were fishing overboard. Two people were able to reach the shore.

The investigation by Virginia Conservation Police is ongoing.

The victim was recovered by a dive team.