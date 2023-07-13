Man killed in Sussex car crash

Virginia State Police said an overturned 2006 Ford Focus about 50 yards off the side of the road at Newville Road and Deer Path Lane.

SUSSEX, Va. — A Waverly man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Sussex County, Virginia State Police said.

Troopers were called to Newville Road at Deer Path Lane around 5:19 a.m. Thursday. They arrived to find an overturned 2006 Ford Focus about 50 yards off the side of the road.

The driver, 27-year-old Franklin Delano Moneymaker III, was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police said that based on a preliminary investigation, Moneymaker was driving at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his car and went off the roadway. Investigators said he was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle.

It's not known at this time if alcohol was a factor in the crash.