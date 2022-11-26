VSP investigating fatal crash in Brunswick County

The passenger died, and the driver was seriously hurt, according to Virginia State Police.

NORFOLK, Va. — A person is dead, and another is in the hospital after a crash on Manning Road east of Western Mill Road in Brunswick County Friday, according to the Virginia State Police.

The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. Neil Jones, 73, was driving at a high rate of speed with Lester Weaver, 60, as his passenger when the 2005 Chevorlet Silverado they were in entered a sharp turn and left the roadway.

The truck ran off the road, and Jones over-corrected, sending it across lanes of travel and off the roadway again where it hit an embankment, VSP said.

The truck then hit several trees and a mailbox before coming to a stop, according to VSP.

Neither of the people in the car were wearing their seatbelt.

Weaver died in the crash, and Jones was seriously hurt.