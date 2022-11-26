VSP investigating fatal crash in Brunswick County

NORFOLK, Va. — A person is dead, and another is in the hospital after a crash on Manning Road east of Western Mill Road in Brunswick County Friday, according to the Virginia State Police.
The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. Neil Jones, 73, was driving at a high rate of speed with Lester Weaver, 60, as his passenger when the 2005 Chevorlet Silverado they were in entered a sharp turn and left the roadway.
The truck ran off the road, and Jones over-corrected, sending it across lanes of travel and off the roadway again where it hit an embankment, VSP said.
The truck then hit several trees and a mailbox before coming to a stop, according to VSP.
Neither of the people in the car were wearing their seatbelt.
Weaver died in the crash, and Jones was seriously hurt.
VSP said that there was no evidence that alcohol played a roll in the crash.