Police: Man dies following crash with tractor-trailer on Route 13 in Cape Charles

John David Eatherly, 60, of Virginia died upon impact after crashing into a semi tractor-trailer on Route 13.

CAPE CHARLES, Va. — Virginia State Police said a man was killed in a vehicle crash that occurred in Northampton County Tuesday afternoon.

Officers said they were called just before 5 p.m. about a two-vehicle crash that took place on Route 13 in Cape Charles.

According to detectives, Eliese Brown, of Tennessee, driving a 2017 Volvo tractor-trailer was leaving out of a Royal Farms parking lot located on 29214 Lankford Highway when the crash occurred.

Brown crossed over the southbound lanes to merge into the lanes heading north on the highway. That's when a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado truck, driven by 60-year-old John David Eatherly from Virginia hit the trailer.

He was in the southbound lanes and drove into the trailer portion of the Volvo. That caused the Chevy to be stuck under the semi-trailer.

Police said Eatherly was the only person in the vehicle when the crash happened and he died upon impact. They do not know if he was wearing his seatbelt.

Brown was not injured and was wearing a seatbelt, officers said.

Crews had to come and lift the semi-trailer off the vehicle. Officials worked to examine the commercial vehicle.

VDOT workers also came and placed traffic detours down for drivers. The road was reopened once the scene cleared just before 11 p.m.