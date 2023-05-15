State Police: Alcohol a contributing factor to deadly Surry County Crash

SURRY COUNTY, Va. — Charges are pending after a deadly crash in Surry County that investigators believe was alcohol-related.
According to Virginia State Police, the single-vehicle crash happened at around 9:30 p.m. in Surry County, when the driver of a Dodge Charger going northbound on Clubhouse Road drove through a Stop sign at the Blackwater Road intersection.
The car drove right through the intersection, off the paved road, and into a wooded area where it struck a tree head-on.
The driver and front seat passenger were able to exit the vehicle, but the rear seat passenger, 40-year-old John Joseph Bennett, Jr. of Poquoson, was unable to exit. Police said Bennett died at the scene of the crash.
State Police said alcohol was a contributing factor to the crash. The incident is still under investigation and charges against the driver, 20-year-old Siam Jasarino Stolz, are pending.