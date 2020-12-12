x
Woman killed, two children seriously hurt in Greensville County crash

State Police say the woman was not wearing her seatbelt at the time and died at the scene. Two young children have been hospitalized.
Credit: 13News Now

GREENSVILLE, Va. — A woman died and two young children were seriously hurt following a car accident in Greensville County on Friday afternoon, Virginia State Police said.

The single-vehicle crash happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. in the 7500 block of Dry Bread Road in Lawrenceville.

According to State Police, 30-year-old Barbara Harris Rose was driving eastbound in a 1989 Mercury Cougar when she lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle ran off the roadway and she over-corrected, causing it to flip several times before it came to a rest in a field.

Investigators say Rose was not wearing her seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. She died at the scene.

A 6-year-old was airlifted MCV in Richmond with life-threatening injuries, while a 4-year-old was taken to Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say speed was a contributing factor to the crash, but it's not known at this time if alcohol was a contributing factor.

The accident remains under investigation.

