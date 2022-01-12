Police: Driver dies in vehicle crash on Route 614 in Middlesex County

The driver of a 2003 Ford F-150 drove off the road and hit a tree Wednesday around 4:40 a.m. It happened near the 700 block of Forest Chapel Rd.

Detectives are investigating a vehicle crash that left a man dead in Middlesex County early Wednesday morning.

Virginia State Police said they responded to Route 614 where an SUV crashed around 4:40 a.m. It happened in the area of the 700 block of Forest Chapel Rd.

According to troopers, the driver of a 2003 Ford F-150 was speeding in the southbound lanes on Route 614 when he ran off the road and overcorrected. That caused the vehicle to then cross over the centerline, run off the roadway and into a tree.