COURTLAND, Va. — Fire and rescue crews responded to a fire at Southampton High School on Sunday morning.

Capron Fire & Rescue, Franklin Fire & Rescue, and Courtland Rescue responded to a report of heavy smoke coming from the school building.

Crews arrived but didn't find any smoke or fire coming from the facility. Once inside crews found a fire on the roof and quickly extinguished it.

Southampton County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Gwendolyn Shannon said a staff member was in the building on Sunday morning.

“Our maintenance supervisor Mr. Richard Davis had called and said we had a small fire at Southampton High School. When he made me aware of the fire, he had already called 911,” Shannon said.

For the past several weeks, Roof Control Services Operations Manager, Travis Begley said he and his team are replacing the roof at the high school.

“We got the plywood back out and it showed evidence of a smolder. There was heat and smoke,” Begley said.

Begley said he doesn’t know how or why it started. Dr. Shannon told 13News now she’s thankful because it could have been a lot worse.

She explained, “No major water damage, except for just some small damage in the skylight which the roofing company is going to repair for us.”

Everything is expected to be just right for the first day of school on September 3rd.

“Southampton High School Indians get ready to come on board and we are excited about you coming,” explained Dr. Shannon.

Follow 13News Now on and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.