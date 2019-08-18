COURTLAND, Va. — Fire and rescue crews responded to a fire at Southampton High School on Sunday morning.

Capron Fire & Rescue, Franklin Fire & Rescue and Courtland Rescue responded to a report of heavy smoke coming from the school building.

Crews arrived but didn't find any smoke or fire coming from the facility. Once inside crews found a fire on the roof and quickly extinguished it.

