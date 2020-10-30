Firefighter pleads guilty to trying for sex with child in Virginia

The firefighter pled guilty to attempted coercion and enticement charges.

RICHMOND, Va. — A Pennsylvania firefighter who was accused of trying to arrange a meeting for sex with a 10-year-old girl in Virginia has pleaded guilty to attempted coercion and enticement charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said in a statement that 58-year-old Brian Kosanovich entered the plea Thursday.

The statement says he had traveled there to meet with a woman he met online who said she had a 10-year-old daughter.