Firefighter pleads guilty to trying for sex with child in Virginia

The firefighter pled guilty to attempted coercion and enticement charges.
RICHMOND, Va. — A Pennsylvania firefighter who was accused of trying to arrange a meeting for sex with a 10-year-old girl in Virginia has pleaded guilty to attempted coercion and enticement charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said in a statement that 58-year-old Brian Kosanovich entered the plea Thursday. 

He was arrested in Midlothian, Virginia, a suburb of Richmond, by FBI agents in February

The statement says he had traveled there to meet with a woman he met online who said she had a 10-year-old daughter. 

The woman was actually an undercover FBI agent. Kosanovich could face life in prison when he’s sentenced next year. 

