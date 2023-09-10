x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Virginia

Firefighters work to contain fire in Shenandoah National Park

As of Sunday afternoon, officials say 10% of the fire has been contained.
Credit: Millers Head Fire

LURAY, Va. — Firefighters are working to contain a two-and-a-half-acre fire burning in Shenandoah National Park. As of Sunday afternoon, firefighters were able to contain 10% of the fire at Millers Head. 

Officials say twelve firefighters from the National Park Service and Virginia Department of Forestry worked together on Sunday to establish a fire line around the wildland fire.

Reports show the two-and-a-half-acre fire took place in steep and rocky terrain, making the flames even more difficult to battle. Officials say the fire, which started late Friday evening, is naturally caused. 

Park structures are not impacted by the fire.

Officials say all park trails and facilities remain open.

An interactive map of the 2023 Millers Head Fire can be found online here.

READ NEXT:

WATCH NEXT:

Two officers were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation after a fire broke out inside a terminal at Dulles Airport in Virginia. Both Airports Authority police officers are expected to be ok. 

At 7:30 p.m. Saturday evening, smoke was reportedly seen coming from a police vehicle that caught fire in the main terminal at Dulles International Airport.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

More Videos

In Other News

Newport News Sheriff's Office raising money for Project Lifesaver

Before You Leave, Check This Out