Firefighters work to contain fire in Shenandoah National Park

As of Sunday afternoon, officials say 10% of the fire has been contained.

LURAY, Va. — Firefighters are working to contain a two-and-a-half-acre fire burning in Shenandoah National Park. As of Sunday afternoon, firefighters were able to contain 10% of the fire at Millers Head.

Officials say twelve firefighters from the National Park Service and Virginia Department of Forestry worked together on Sunday to establish a fire line around the wildland fire.

Reports show the two-and-a-half-acre fire took place in steep and rocky terrain, making the flames even more difficult to battle. Officials say the fire, which started late Friday evening, is naturally caused.

Park structures are not impacted by the fire.

Officials say all park trails and facilities remain open.

An interactive map of the 2023 Millers Head Fire can be found online here.

