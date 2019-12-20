NORFOLK, Va. — The Trump Administration is threatening to effectively ban a company that makes fish-oil pills from fishing in the Chesapeake Bay over concerns about overfishing.

That company is Omega Protein. Earlier this year, it exceeded harvest limits by more than 30 percent on an oily fish called Atlantic menhaden.

The U.S. Department of Commerce said Thursday that Virginia lawmakers must bring the state into compliance with harvest limits that were set by an interstate commission. If they don't, the Commerce Department said it would issue a moratorium on fishing for the species.

Such a ban would affect only Omega Protein.

RELATED: Governors to feds: Stop firm from fishing in Chesapeake Bay